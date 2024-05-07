Golden Monir now acquitted in Special Powers Act case

After Arms Act, Monir Hossain, better known as Golden Monir, has been acquitted in another case filed under the Special Powers Act.

Dhaka’s 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court Judge Tahsin Iftekhar on Sunday (May 6) delivered the acquittal order in the case, finding no cogent grounds to punish the accused.

The state lawyers failed to prove the the Special Powers Act case.

The 8kg gold ornaments, a huge amount of foreign currencies and cash taka which were recovered from Monir’s Badda residence and business establishments, are legal, according to RAB.

Golden Monir got justice from the court, said his lawyer Ashraful Karim.

When asked about the appeal, public prosecutor Md Mahbubur Rahman said that he would decide after getting a certified copy of the full judgment.

The judge said Golden Monir submitted tax on the gold ornaments seized by RAB. Moreover, he bought those by his legal income, said the judgment.

On November 20, 2020, RAB arrested Monir with arms, bullets, foreign liquor and foreign currency, 7kg of gold ornaments and Tk 1.9 crore in cash from his residence.

Later, RAB filed three cases against him under the Arms Act, the Narcotics Control Act and the Special Powers Act.

A court in Dhaka on February 5, acquitted Monir in the arms case.

The trial of the drug case is under process, while the money laundering case is under investigation.