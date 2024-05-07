PM Sheikh Hasina urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingys

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to raise more funds from newer sources for assistance of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh as its Director General (DG) Amy Pope paid a courtesy call on her.

“As the fund for the assistance of Rohingya (in Bangladesh) decreased, the IOM should find new partners to raise more funds to help the displaced Myanmar nationals,” PM’s Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam quoted her as telling Pope at their meeting in Ganabhaban, reports BSS.

In a media briefing after the meeting at PM’s official residence, Islam said the premier also asked the IOM to help relocate Rohingyas to Bhashanchar as an abode for one lakh Rohingyas has been built there with all the facilities including education, healthcare services and employment.

Around 30-35 thousand Rohingyas have so far been relocated to the Bhashan char.