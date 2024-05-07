1st phase of upazila polls Wednesday

The first phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections in 141 upazilas will be held on Wednesday (May 8).

Voting will begin from 8am.

A total of 1,635 candidates are competing in this phase. Among them, 570 are vying for the post of chairman, 625 for vice chairman and 440 for the post of female vice chairman.

Candidates for all the posts in- Hatia, Munshiganj Sadar, Bagerhat Sadar, Parshuram and Shibchar upazillas have won unopposed, and so, polling is not needed in these areas. Apart from this, the EC has suspended voting in three upazilas in the hill district of Bandarban.

A ban has been imposed on the movement of taxicabs, micro-buses, pickups, trucks, launches, engine-driven boats (except those plying on specific routes) in the respective constituencies from 12:00 pm today to till 12:00 pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

The existing ban on motorcycle movement will remain in force till Thursday midnight.

In the first phase, 3,14,68,102 voters will exercise their voting rights in 81,804 polling booths of 11,556 centers.