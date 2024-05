A man was killed after a streak of a lightning struck him at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Samuj Mia, 30, son of Sanowar Mia, a resident of Rasulpur village under Patanushar union of the upazila.

Confirming the matter, Patansuhar Union Parishad chairman Ali Ahmed said Samuj was fishing when a thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot.