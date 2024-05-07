Islamic Relief marks 40 years of saving lives with Trafalgar Square exhibition

The British Muslim community’s charitable spirit and generosity was honoured by an exhibition at Trafalgar Square on Monday, 6 May.

Britain’s largest Muslim charity, Islamic Relief, marked forty years of generous contributions from the British Muslim community. The exhibition displayed a photo series of the amazing work Islamic Relief has achieved with the help of the Muslim community, on the occasion of its 40th anniversary, delivering projects around the world and at home.

Founded in 1984 in Birmingham by Dr Hany El-Banna and other young medical students, the charity has gone on to raise millions for vulnerable people over the last four decades. The journey started with just a 20p donation after El-Banna visited Sudan during the famine in 1983.

Along with his co-founders, Dr El-Banna raised Islamic Relief’s first funds through collections at mosques and from the local community, securing £135,000. The charity has since grown to work in over 40 countries, and with the support of the British Muslim community, has transformed the lives of over 125 million people.

The charity invited the British public to share the special occasion as they marked 40 years of Muslim charitable giving in the UK and re-visiting the many achievements through this moving and fascinating photo series.

Tufail Hussain, director, Islamic Relief UK said: “This exhibition is a culmination of all the good work Islamic Relief has carried out since 1984. Everyone at the charity is so proud to carry on the torch of our forebearers at the organisation, and it is a delight to build on the work and foundations they laid down.

“This exhibition will bring our work to even more people in the UK and encourage them to be more charitable. All we can do now is look forward to the next forty years and work ahead to reach even more vulnerable people needing aid across the world.”