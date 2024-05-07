Election of Bishwanath Pravasi Education Trust completed

Bangla Mirror Desk:

After 7 long years and with great enthusiasm, the election of Bishwanath Pravasi Education Trust UK has been completed. The election was held on Sunday 5th May at the Impression Hall in East London in the presence of the largest number of trustees from various cities in the UK.

It is known that out of 555 trustees, 538 trustees exercise voting rights.

Meanwhile, outgoing president Md Motssir Khan presided over the general meeting during the election. Outgoing general secretary Md. Misbah Uddin presented the report of the past day’s activities of the general secretary and treasurer of the trust in the meeting.

On the other hand, the polling started at 12 noon and continued till 5:30 pm. Two panels namely Mafiz-Gulzar-Monir and Tahir-Azam-Akhlakur Parishad participated in election. Chief Election Commissioner Alhaj Manik Miah announced the election results after 11 pm. In the election, Mafiz Khan was elected as president, Golzar Khan as general secretary and Akhlakur Rahman as treasurer. Mafiz-Gulzar-Monir Parishad won 7 seats and Tahir-Azam-Akhlakur Parishad won 10 seats.

Mafiz Khan was elected president by getting 284 votes in the announced results. Another candidate Sheikh Tahir Ullah got 243 votes.

Golzar Khan won the post of general secretary by getting 309 votes. Azam Khan got 214. Among the four candidates for the post of vice president, Misbah Uddin got 304 and Farid Ahmad got 262 and was elected vice president. Other two candidates Shah Zainal Abedin got 210, Faruk Ali got 242 votes.

Out of 4 candidates for the post of Joint Secretary, 2 have won. Abdur Rahim Ranju was elected with 309 votes and Kabir Mia with 244 votes. Other two candidates M Ali Majnu got 217 votes and Babul Hossain 235 votes.

Akhlakur Rahman was elected for the post of treasurer by getting 274 votes. Another candidate Monir Ahmad got 257 votes. Hasin Uz Zaman Nuru was elected for the post of joint treasurer by getting 324 votes, while the other candidate Atiqur Rahman got 193 votes.

Shariful Islam won the post of Press and Publicity Secretary by getting 285 votes. Another candidate Manik Miah got 228 votes.

Daulat Hossain was elected as cultural secretary by getting 266 votes, the other candidate Habibur Rahman got 239 votes.

Also, those elected with the highest total for the post of executive members are respectively – Abul Hossain Mamun 302, Khaled Khan 298, Sirajul Islam 272, Neshar Ali Lilu 284, Abdus Salam 268, Sheikh Mobashir Ali 265, Goyas Miah 258.

other candidates got M A Gani 241, Md Shamim Ahmed 234, Abdul Wadud Sahel 227, Shamim Ahmed 214, Mohammad Ali 191, Kamal Uddin 243, Safiq Miah 181.

The elected panel heads expressed their determination to make the organization more dynamic, effective and strong in the coming days.