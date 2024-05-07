Bangladesh earn hard-fought victory to seal series

Despite the tail-enders of Zimbabwe creating some fear, Bangladesh at last managed their third consecutive victory to seal the five-match series with two matches in hand.

The hosts defeated Zimbabwe by nine runs in the third game of the series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

In reply to 165, Zimbabwe fell into trouble from the beginning and at one stage they lost eight wickets in 91 runs.

However, bowler Faraz Akram came with firm hands and started fighting against Bangladeshi bowlers, taking the match so close. He played a cameo of 34 runs from 19 balls with a couple of sixes and fours each.

Besides, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Johnathan Campbell played important knocks of 31 and 21 runs respectively

Mohammad Saifuddin bagged the highest three wickets for Bangladesh while Rishad Hossain took two. In addition, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mahmudullah Riyad picked up one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali Anik provided a brilliant partnership to help Bangladesh put a challenging total of 165 runs on the board.

The duo added 87 runs together in the fourth wicket, reforming the innings to post such a good score after losing five wickets.

Towhid departed for 57 off 38 hitting two sixes and three fours while Jaker went out on 44 from 34 balls with two sixes and three fours.

Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he bagged three wickets conceding just 14 runs in four overs. Faraz Khan and Sikandar Raza got one wicket apiece.