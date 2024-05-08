Dhaka Regency unveils ‘Beat the Heat’ summer offer

Dhaka Regency announces its much-awaited summer offer”Beat the Heat.” As temperatures rise, Dhaka Regency invites guests to indulge in an unparalleled retreat, offering a haven from the scorching summer sun.

Whether you e seeking a rejuvenating getaway, a family vacation, or a romantic escape, Dhaka Regency promises an unforgettable experience.Experience pure luxury with Dhaka Regencys exclusive offer on luxurious accommodations; “Room with Buffet Breakfast.”

Guests will receive complimentary access to a range of amenities, including our refreshing swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness centre. Indulge in an array of delectable culinary creations with special discounts& Offers at Hotels renowned Grandiose Restaurant, featuring a diverse selection of cuisines to tantalize your taste buds. You can avail Buffet dinner with the summer offer.

You can treat yourself to rejuvenating spa treatments at our Juvenex spa, designed to pamper your body and soothe your soul. If you e looking for a refreshing getaway, Dhaka Regencys tempting swimming package is sure to be a summertime highlight for you.