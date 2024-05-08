Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Saudi Arabia

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home on Wednesday after performing the holy Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The BNP secretary general and his wife Rahat Ara Begum arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines around 12:35pm from Jeddah, his personal assistant M Yunus Ali told UNB.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Fakhrul said, “I went to perform Umrah and prayed for the people of the country…I have nothing more to say now.”

Earlier on May 5, they performed Umrah along with some local BNP leaders and activists and offered prayers in Masjid al-Haram.

They also offered mujajat praying for continued peace, prosperity and progress of the people of Bangladesh and the country as well as the entire Muslim Ummah And the for divine blessings for BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman and millions of party leaders and workers.

On May 2, Fakhrul and his wife went to Medinah from Dhaka and offered fateha at the grave of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Pbuh). They also offered Jumma prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque on Friday.

The couple went to Makkah on May 5 and visited various historical places after performing Umrah.