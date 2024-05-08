US Trade Show begins in Dhaka Thursday

A three-day ‘29th US Trade Show 2014’ will begin at a hotel in Dhaka on Thursday to promote trade relations between Bangladesh and the United States.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the United States Embassy, Dhaka are cosponsoring the event.

Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman will inaugurate the event as the chief guest at the InterContinental Hotel, Dhaka while State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Zunaid Ahmed Palak will join as special guest with AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas.

Earlier, AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed, and Commercial Counselor of the US Embassy John Fay talked about the event on the eve of the show.

Over hundreds of US products represented by 44 Exhibitors from home and abroad (occupying 79 booths) will be on display this year.

In addition to the exhibition of American products and services, there will also be five seminars during the event.

On Thursday, seminars tiled ‘Inclusive Innovation: Empowering Women in the AI Era’ and ‘US Export Licensing for Importers’ will be held at 4:30 pm.

On Friday, the seminars will include ‘Studying in the U.S. and Student Visas’, ‘USAID Development Work with the Private Sector’ and “Doing Business with the US and Business Visas’.

The entry fee for this year’s show is Tk 30 per person. However, students in uniform or with identity cards will be allowed free entry.

There will be attractive prizes for a few lucky visitors, based on a raffle drawing of entry ticket coupons after the Trade Show.