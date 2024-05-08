Bangladesh to start Women’s T20 World Cup against Scotland

Bangladesh will start their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign at home on October 3 this year against Scotland at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

It was confirmed following the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers were concluded on Tuesday where Scotland finished runners-up in the qualifiers, losing to Sri Lanka in the final by 68 runs.

As per the groupings, Scotland were paired in Group-B alongisde hosts Bangladesh as well as West Indies, England and South Africa.

Group A, will feature defending champions Australia with New Zealand, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will open their campaign against Scotland. They will then take on England, West Indies and South Africa on October 5, 9 and 12 respectively – all in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the second time. They are the second nation to host two Women’s T20 World Cups.

The matches would be played in two different venues — Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

12 of the 23 games will be played at Dhaka while the others will take place at Sylhet.

Ten teams will be participating in this year’s tournaments. These teams will be divided into two groups.

Each team will play with every one of the groups in a round-robin system. The top two teams of each group will qualify for the semi-finals.