Film director MA Awal found dead

Police have recovered the body of a film director from a house on Moghbazar Dilu Road in the capital early Wednesday.

The body of MA Awal,60, was retrieved around 12:30am on Wednesday and sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

Shah Mohammad Awlad Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatirjheel police station, on Wednesday said Awal had been ill for a long time. They believe that Awal died from his illness.

Following the request of the family, his body was handed over without post-mortem, he added.

Awal hailed from Narayanganj’s Fatullah but rented an apartment on the fourth floor of a building on Dilu Road.

Awal worked as an associate director in ‘City Rangbaaz’. After that, he directed the movies ‘Rajpather Badsha’ and ‘Kachher Shatru’ as a full director.