Nokia reports $68 million net loss in Q1 amid trade tensions

Finnish telecoms giant Nokia reported a net loss of $68 million for the first quarter on Thursday, citing the ongoing global trade tensions as a key factor affecting its performance.

“We are not immune to the rapidly evolving global trade landscape,” said Nokia President and CEO Justin Hotard in a statement. “However, based on early customer feedback, I believe our markets should prove to be relatively resilient.”

The company’s results reflect the broader challenges facing multinational tech firms caught in the crossfire of escalating tariff disputes. Despite the setback, Nokia expressed cautious optimism for the months ahead, pointing to signs of stability in customer demand.