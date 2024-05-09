Diet in extreme heat weather

As the heatwave conditions take hold in various parts of the country and the temperatures touch 40-45 degrees, its time to indulge in cooling foods.

To beat the heat during a heat wave, its crucial to stay hydrated and consume foods that can help lower your body temperature. Fresh fruits and vegetables are packed with water and nutrients, making them perfect for staying hydrated during a heat wave. Try watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, strawberries, and leafy greens such as lettuce and spinach. Smoothies and juices made from fresh fruits and vegetables are a refreshing way to stay hydrated and cool down. In addition to water, hydrating drinks like coconut water, iced tea, and lemonade can also help you stay cool during a heat wave.

Raita: This is a popular side dish made from yogurt, cucumber, and other vegetables. It helps to cool down the body and is also quite refreshing.

Chaas: Also known as buttermilk, it is a drink made from yogurt and water. It is a popular summer drink in India and is known for its cooling properties.

Lassi: This is a popular drink made from yogurt and water. It is available in sweet and salty flavors and is a great way to cool down on a hot day.

Fresh fruits: India has a wide variety of fruits available during the summer months. Some popular options include mangoes, watermelons, muskmelons, and litchis.

Salads: Indian cuisine offers a variety of salads made from fresh vegetables, fruits, and herbs. These are perfect for a light and refreshing summer meal.

Coconut water: This is a popular drink in India, especially during the summer months. It is a natural hydrator and helps to cool down the body.