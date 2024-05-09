Rabindranath Tagore’s anniversary celebrated in Sreemangal

The 163rd birth anniversary of universal poet Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated with dance, song and poetry recitation in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal upazila on Wednesday.

Rabindranath was remembered through this program at the Zilla Parishad Auditorium in the evening. In the beginning, the program was auspiciously started with the song ‘Hey Nutan, Dekha Dik Ar-Bar Janmer Pratham Shubhakshan’.

Professor Poet Nripendra Lal Das was the keynote speaker at the birth anniversary program of Rabindranath Tagore organized by Upazila Administration and Upazila Shilpakala Academy.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Karna Chandra Mallik spoke on the occasion and prominent cultural figure Debashish Chowdhury Raja gave the welcome address conducted by Teacher Ayan Chowdhury.

Animal Resources Officer Dr Karna Chandra Mallick said in his speech, “Poet guru Rabindranath Tagore said that joy gives people two things. One is knowledge and the other is love. The position of Rabindranath Tagore covers a large part of Bengali literature in the Middle Ages. We call Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore a Sabyasachi writer. Because there is no aspect of Bengali literature that does not have the footsteps of Kabiguru. He wrote poetry, plays, essays, short stories.”