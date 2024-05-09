First hajj flight leaves Dhaka for Jeddah

The first hajj flight carrying 413 pilgrims left Dhaka for Jeddah early Thursday.
The flight of Saudi Airlines left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at about 4:05am.
Later, the second flight of Bangladesh Biman left the airport at 7:20 with 417 pilgrims after Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the flight at 5:30am.
According to Religious Ministry a total of seven flights will leave Dhaka for Jeddah today.
This year, the Hajj is expected to start on June 14 and end on June 19.