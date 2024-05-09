Moulvibazar gets 3 new leaders in three upazilas

Three upazilas of Moulvibazar got three new leaders in the first phase of sixth upazila parishad elections held on Wednesday (May 8).

Kishore Roy Chowdhury Moni, information and research secretary of Moulvibazar upazila Awami League, has been elected as chairman in Juri upazila with over 20,000 votes, while his nearest competitor, incumbent upazila chairman and member of Moulvibazar upazila Awami League, MA Moeed Faruq, got 15,400 votes.

In Kulaura upazila, Maulana Fazlul Haque Khan Shahed (Dowat Kalam) clinched victory with 9,040 votes. And his closest competitor Asam Kamrul Islam, general secretary of Kulaura upazila Awami League, secured 7,731 votes.

In Baralekha upazila, Azir Uddin, running with the ‘motorcycle symbol’, is leading in 56 polling stations across 10 unions, while also securing 69 polling stations of the municipality.

Meanwhile, Shoeb Ahmed, represented by the ‘horse symbol’, has been appointed as the upazila Awami League organisational secretary.