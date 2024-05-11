Djokovic ‘fine’ after being hit on head with water bottle at Rome Open

Novak Djokovic insisted he was “fine” and ready to play Sunday after being hit on the head by a water bottle as he signed autographs following his second-round win at the Rome Open.

World number one Djokovic was left crouched on the ground in agony as the bottle struck him on the back of the head as he greeted fans on centre court at the Foro Italico, reports AFP.

“Thank you for the messages of concern,” Djokovic wrote Saturday on X, the former Twitter. “This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday.”

The 36-year-old had gotten off to a winning start in the Italian capital, beating France’s Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the third round.

He will face Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo next as the Serb warms up for the French Open with a great chance to add to his six titles in Rome, where only Rafael Nadal has won more with 10.