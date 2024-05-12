Bangladesh welcomes AI but to take steps for preventing misuse: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh welcomes Artificial Intelligence (AI), but it would take some protective measures to prevent its misuse.

“We welcome AI, but we have to take some protective measures by enacting laws for preventing its misuses,” she said.

The premier said this while Archbishop Kevin S. Randall, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Bangladesh, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Sunday (May 12).

Prime Minister’s Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is the country of religious harmony where Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists are living peacefully. “We celebrate our festivals all together,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina also invited the Pope to visit Bangladesh through Archbishop Kevin S. Randall.

Archbishop Randall appreciated Bangladesh’s stance and move on climate change and Rohingya issues.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present at the meeting.