Dhaka Regency celebrates Mothers Day

In honour of Mothers Day, Dhaka Regency announces an exciting online contest titled “Win and Treat Your Mother at Dhaka Regency”. Guests can celebrate the special occasion by treating their respective mothers with a fun day of dining.

The contest invites participants to share a special moment with their mothers and their mothers favourite dish for a chance to win exciting prizes.

To enter the contest, guests simply need to share a photo of themselves with their respective mothers along with a photo of their mothers favourite food from their social media platforms using the hashtag #DRIMD2024.

Or guests can also tag their respective mothers with the picture of a beautiful moment spent with her on Dhaka Regencys post.

Participants must tag Dhaka Regencys event page. The photo should be shared by May 10, 2024.

Lucky winners will be chosen based on likes, comments and shares of the specific photo. The winners will be announced on May 10, 2024 on Dhaka Regencys social media pages.

In addition to the contest, Dhaka Regency is also offering a special deal at Grandiose Restaurant on Mothers Day.