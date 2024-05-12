Bangladesh suffer 8-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe

A vulnerable batting show led Bangladesh’s downfall finally as they tasted a thumping eight-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat eventually ruined their hopes to sweep a five-match series for the first time in this format in their history.

Bangladesh somehow escaped a defeat despite a consistent abysmal batting display in the past four matches largely due to Zimbabwe’s mediocre batting. But when Zimbabwe’s batting clicked finally, the result was inevitable.

The hosts put on 157-6 in a pitch ideal for batting and a resurgent Zimbabwe raced to the victory with 158-2 with nine balls remaining.

Opener Brain Bennet put up a sterling allrounder show with his maiden T20 fifty and 2-20, which was instrumental in making the scoreline 4-1.

Bennet’s 49 ball-70, studded by five fours and as many sixes set the platform of a victory. Skipper Sikandar Raza then finished the things with 46 ball-72 not out, helping the side ease to the victory.

Raza and Bennet combined for a 75-run for the second wicket after Shakib Al Hasan struck early to dismiss Tadiwanashe Marumani for 1.

Unlike the past four matches, Zimbabwe was able to resist the top order collapse as Raza and Bennet dealt with Bangladesh bowling with caution and aggression.

Bennet took the charge and hit a brace of boundaries against offspinner Mahedi Hasan to kick off the thing rapidly. He struck the same bowlers for consecutive sixes to put pressure on Bangladesh bowlers. Shakib dismissed Marumani but failed to stem the run flow as Raza took little times to get into the groove. Bennet raised his maiden fifty off 36 balls, nudging Mustafizur Rahman to long-on for a single.

However pacer Mohammad Saifuddin had him caught by Rishad Hossain at long-on with a short ball but Zimbabwe edged closer to victory with 113-2. Raza who hit six fours and four sixes for his 14th T20 fifty led the side to the victory then without further fuss.

Bangladesh, which are eying a 5-0 sweep of the series, once again experienced a top order collapse before Mahmudullah’s 44 ball-54, laced with six fours and one six helped them propel past 150.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto added 36 while Jaker Ali Anik finished the things with a rapid 11 ball-24 not out, laced with one four and two sixes. Shakib Al Hasan chipped-in-with 21.

Put in to bat first, Soumya Sarkar launched Bangladesh to a fluent start, hitting a six in the first over but fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani who claimed 2-22, undid in form Taznid Hasan Tamim with a short ball for 2 in the second over.

Offspinner Brian Bennet who also grabbed 2-20, then struck twice to remove Soumya for 7 and Towhid Hridoy for 1, leaving Bangladesh at precarious 15-3.

Mahmudullah and Shanto combined for a 69-run partnership to bring the side back in contention. As the things looked positive for Bangladesh, Wellington Masakadza broke through with the wicket of Shanto.

Mahmudullah then shared 39-run with Shakib and Bangladesh looked to press for quick runs in the death overs. Mahmudullah nudged left-arm spinner Sean Williams’ quicker delivery to fine leg for a single to raise his eighth fifty off 36 balls.

Fast bowler Luke Jongwe slowed down Bangladesh when he dismissed Shakib who skied a back of length delivery to mid wicket before Muzarabani baffled Mahmudullah with a sly slower.