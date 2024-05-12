No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday dismissed a leave to appeal petition challenging the HC order that earlier cleared the way for JaPa Chairman GM Quader to perform the responsibilities of his post.

Earlier, the petition has been filed by JaPa leader Ziaul Haque Mridha challenging the High Court order.

There is no legal bar now for GM Quader to perform as the JaPa chairman, said his lawyer Md Ozi Ullah.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order today.

The court also ordered to dispose the HC rule.

Adv Md Ozi Ullah and Adv Sheikh Sirajul Islam were representing GM Quader, while Adv Sayeed Ahmed Raja was in the court on behalf of the plaintiff.