UNDP Resident Rep visits Beximco Industrial Park

Stefan Liller, Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh, visited Beximco Industrial Park on Thursday last.

The UNDP Chief was highly impressed with the advanced technologies deployed by BEXIMCO in its Vertical Manufacturing Units and extensive measures taken to achieve a global leadership position in Sustainability, says a press release.

He was also very pleased to be updated on Beximcos initiatives on Sustainability including Collaboration with Recovertex (A global leader on recycling Post Production Consumer Waste) and other Recycling initiatives taken by Beximco, State of the art effluent treatment plant along with RO systems for Re-cycling water, the most advanced technology based the world largest sustainable washing plant under one roof and Beximcos automated garment manufacturing factories.

He was overwhelmed by Beximcos super developed manufacturing units and expressed that the facilities are more standard and more organized than the many of the manufacturing units he has seen in Europe, the press release added.

He has also visited Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain tableware products and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.