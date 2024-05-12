SSC results handed over to PM Sheikh Hasina

The statistics of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinaon Sunday morning.

She released the results virtually pressing a button at a function at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Earlier, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations to the premier.

The chairmen of 11 education boards – nine general, one madrasa and one technical – also handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the prime minister.