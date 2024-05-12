Dr. Shawkat Akbar elected President of Bangladesh Physical Society

Dr. Mohammad Shawkat Akbar, Chairman of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and Managing Director of NPCBL, has been elected as the President of Bangladesh Physical Society at the Annual General Meeting of the Society this evening (11th May 2024).

Dr. Akbar is also awarded as the Fellow of Bangladesh Physical Society for his outstanding contribution to the cause of Physics.

Eminent nuclear scientist Dr. Akbar was born in 1966 in Kishoreganj district. He obtained first class Bachelors (Honours) and Masters degrees in Physics from Dhaka University. He holds a doctorate degree in electrical engineering from Hokkaido Institute of Technology, Japan.

Dr. Akbar started his career as a scientist in Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission in January 1993. In his illustrious career of more than 25 years in Commission, Dr. Akbar has outstanding contribution. He has always been committed to the development and establishment of nuclear power program in Bangladesh. He has been leading the country’s nuclear power program since his appointment as head of Nuclear Power and Energy Division of BAEC.