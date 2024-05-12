Sylhet witnesses lowest pass rate, Jashore highest

Sylhet education board is at the bottom of this year’s SSC examination results in terms of pass rate, according to the results published on Sunday (May 12).

Meanwhile, Jashore Education Board has secured a 92.32 per cent pass rate, the highest among the nine boards in the 2024 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.

The pass rate of Sylhet board is 73.35 per cent and a total of 7,920 candidates achieved GPA-5. Both the pass rate and GPA-5 have decreased, compared to last year.

Last year, the pass rate was 89.05 per cent in this board.