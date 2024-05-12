SSC, equivalent exam results published, average pass rate 83.04%

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2024 were published across the country on Sunday (May 12).

Around 10am, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel handed over the summary and statistics of the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in the capital.

This year's average pass rate is 83.04 per cent, which was 80.39 per cent in the last year.

Of the total pass rate, 81.57 per cent was male students and 83.77 are female. It means that female students are leading the male.

The overall pass rates in different education boards of the country are: 89.13 per cent in Dhaka, 82.80 per cent in Chattogram, in Barishal, 82.80 per cent, 79.20 percent in Cumilla, 78.40 percent in Dinajpur, 92 32 percent in Jashore, 89.25 percent in Rajshahi, 73.35 percent in Sylhet and 84.97 in Mymensingh.

The SSC and equivalent examinations under nine General Education Boards started on February 15 and ended on March 12. The practical ended on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC and equivalent examinations under the 11 education boards.