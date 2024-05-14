Airbus executive vice president holds meeting with environment minister

Wouter van Wersch, the Executive Vice President of Airbus, on Tuesday (May 14) held a meeting with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka.

The meeting highlighted the critical role of satellite technology in monitoring the environmental changes and climate phenomena.

The presence of French Ambassador to Bangladesh, Marie Masdupuy, added further significance to the occasion, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between Airbus and Bangladesh in leveraging advanced satellite technology for environmental stewardship, a ministry press release said.

Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury commended Airbus for its leadership in satellite technology and welcomed the prospect of strengthened cooperation between Airbus and Bangladesh in the field of environmental monitoring and climate resilience.

He said Satellite technology has emerged as a pivotal tool in the global efforts to monitor and address environmental challenges ranging from tracking deforestation and biodiversity loss to assessing climate patterns and supporting disaster management initiatives.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the latest advancements in satellite technology developed by Airbus, aimed at enhancing the precision and scope of environmental monitoring.

They underscored Airbus’s commitment to leveraging innovation for sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Wersch expressed Airbus’s readiness to collaborate with Bangladesh in harnessing satellite technology to address pressing environmental concerns.

He emphasized the importance of partnerships between government, industry, and international stakeholders in tackling complex in environmental issues.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to exploring concrete avenues for collaboration, leveraging satellite technology to support Bangladesh’s efforts towards a greener and more resilient future.