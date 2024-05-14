Mola Fish and Green Mango Curry

Method:

1. Peel the potatoes and chopped them and cook with garlic and ginger paste, Turmeric Powder , Coriander powder and Salt.

2. After few minutes properly masse the cooked potato as like Dal/ pulse.

3. Then mix it and add Mourala fish further cook it for 5 to 7 minutes.

4. Now add green mango and green chiili and cover with a lid. Cook it for few minutes and take it down from stove.

5. heat another pan add soybean oil .

6. add chopped garlic and fried it when colour make brown then add the cooked mourala fish with green mango and cover it with lid.

7. Check the salt and adjust.

8. Add chopped coriander leaves and take it down from stove.