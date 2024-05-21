7-8pc voter turnout in two hours: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has said 7-8 per cent of votes were cast in the first two hours, from 8am to 10am on Sunday during the second phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections.

Ashok Kumar Devnath, additional secretary of the Election Commission, shared this information at 11am.

He said, “Voting has started smoothly in 156 upazilas at 8am. So far, no untoward incident has occurred anywhere. However, an ansar member died of heart attack due to physical illness in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila”.

“The voting started only two hours ago. According to the data from different districts, the voting rate is different in each region. Somewhere more, somewhere less. However, this rate will increase as the day progresses,” he added.