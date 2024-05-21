Australian FM in Dhaka on 2-day official visit

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to strengthen their bilateral relationship with Bangladesh and find ways to boost cooperation for regional peace and prosperity.

Australia is working with Bangladesh to deepen their cooperation, including on trade and investment, and find practical solutions to shared challenges such as climate change, regional maritime security and human trafficking, said the Australian Foreign Minister.

“In Dhaka, I look forward to discussing these issues with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and other members of the Bangladesh government,” she said.

She will meet Prime Minister Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban at 4pm and will hold meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan at 5pm today.

Australia and Bangladesh have significant people-to-people links, with over 50,000 people in Australia born in Bangladesh.

“I will also travel to Cox’s Bazar, where I will see how Australia’s humanitarian assistance is delivering practical support to displaced Rohingya and Bangladeshi host communities,” Penny Wong said.

Australia’s humanitarian assistance is part of a global effort to address the causes of displacement, find durable solutions, and ultimately allow Rohingya to realise their goal of returning to their homeland, according to the Australian High Commission in Dhaka.

She is travelling to Bangladesh to advance Australia’s interests in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean region, said the Australian Minister.

She also said, “As Australia enhances our engagement with the Indian Ocean region, I am pleased to undertake my first visit to Bangladesh.”

A small delegation including Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Michelle Chan will accompany the Australian foreign minister, a senior official told UNB

Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he looks forward to working with PM Hasina to strengthen the bilateral relationship and together contribute to regional peace, prosperity and security.

“As Indian Ocean nations, we share an interest in a region that is grounded in sovereignty, promotes the prosperity and security of our citizens, and addresses the threat of climate change,” he said in a letter written to PM Hasina congratulating on her reelection in January.

The Australian PM highlighted the importance of their partnership in promoting “peace, prosperity and security” in the Indian Ocean.

He affirmed his support for growing bilateral and regional cooperation between Australia and Bangladesh.

“We have many common interests in increasing our trade and investment, promoting human rights, cooperating on people smuggling and addressing the Rohingya issue,” Albanese wrote.

The two countries are scheduled to hold the 5th Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) in Australia next month, said an official.

The 4th FOC was held in Dhaka in March last year.

The two-way trade now stands at around $4bn, reflecting Bangladesh’s significant economic growth and its highly complementary commercial strengths.