Lightning strike kills 3 in Sunamganj

Three day labourers were killed and several other injured being struck by lightning at Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday morning.

The incident took place around 10.30am near East Chargaon Kheyaghat area under Narsingpur union of the upazila.

Among the deceased, two were identified as Dulon Mia, 28, son of Ansar Uddin, a resident of Noagaon village, and Kuddus Mia, son of Muslim Mia, of Bahadurpur village under Islampur union of Chatak upazila while detailes of another deceased could not be known immediately.

According to locals, it was raining since 10.30am in the morning. The trio along with others were working in the Chela River amid the heavy rainfall. At that time, a streak of thunderbolt hit them suddenly, leaving two dead on the spot and several others critically injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to the hospital where another one succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Dowarabazar Police Station officer-in-charge Badrul Hasan confirmed the matter and added that these bodies will be handed over to the families after completing the legal actions.