BNP leader Shah Alam Swapan elected as chairman in Gowainghat Upazila

Gowainghat Upazila Correspondent : In Gowainghat Upazila Parishad elections, Shah Alam Swapan has been elected for the 45,067 votes votes with horse symbol.

Shah Alam Swapan, the district BNP’s newly expelled treasurer.

Assistant Returning Officer and Upazila Election Officer confirmed the matter on Tuesday (21 May) night. It was reported that Shah Alam Swapan’s nearest rival current chairman Mohammad Farooq Ahmad got 26,770 votes in the motorcycle symbol.

Note that the number of voters in Gowainghat upazila is 2 lakh 29 thousand 929 people. Among them, 1 lakh 18 thousand 634 male voters and 1 lakh 11 thousand 295 female voters. There are 84 polling stations in this upazila.

Polling was held on Tuesday (May 21) in 3 upazilas of Sylhet district.

Voting continued from 8 am to 4 pm.