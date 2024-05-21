Awami League leader Liaquat Ali elected Jaintapur Upazila chairman

Jaintapur Upazila Correspondent : Upazila Awami League General Secretary Liaquat Ali has won the Jaintapur Upazila Parishad elections in Sylhet.

In the election held on Tuesday (21 May), he got 37 thousand 5 votes in the `pineapple’ symbol.

His closest rival is Mohammad Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, the expatriate Awami League leader of `Cup Pirich’ symbol. He got 23 thousand 956 votes.

This information has been reported by local sources. However, till the writing of this report, the result has not been officially announced from the office of the returning officer.

16 candidates participated in the second phase of Upazila Parishad elections in Sylhet’s Jaintapur Upazila. Among them, 4 people are fighting for the post of chairman, 8 people for the post of vice chairman and 4 people for the post of female vice chairman.

The total number of voters in Jaintapur Upazila is 1 lakh 34 thousand 611 people. Among them 64 thousand 653 women and 69 thousand 957 male voters. There is 1 third gender voter in this upazila. The number of polling stations in the upazila is 46.