Mazir Uddin gets new chairman Companiganj Upazila Parishad

Companiganj Upazila Correspondent : Sylhet district Awami League leader Mazir Uddin has been elected Chairman of Companiganj Upazila Parishad elections.

According to the results, Mazir Uddin got 29,594 votes with pineapple symbol. His closest rival, the current chairman and Awami League leader Shamim Ahmed, received 22,028 votes on the motorcycle symbol.

The results were not officially announced from the Returning Officer’s office till 10pm on Tuesday (May 21). Earlier, the polling started at 8 am on Tuesday. Voters exercise their right to vote uninterruptedly till 4 pm.

Total voters in Companiganj upazila were 1 lakh 19 thousand 942 voters. Among them, 63 thousand 755 male voters and 56 thousand 181 female voters. There were 40 polling stations in this upazila.