US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed, family members

The US Department of State has imposed sanctions on former chief of Bangladesh Army Aziz Ahmed and his immediate family members due to his involvement in ‘significant corruption’.

It made the announcement on Monday night saying that his actions have contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and the public’s faith in public institutions and processes.

Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit, the State Department claimed.

“This designation reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and rule of law in Bangladesh,” said the US government.

The United States supports anticorruption efforts in Bangladesh through assistance to make government services more transparent and affordable, improve the business and regulatory environment, and build capacity in investigating and prosecuting money laundering and other financial crimes.

These public designations are made under Section 7031(c) of the annual Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.