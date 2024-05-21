2nd phase of upazila parishad election underway

The second phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections is underway in 157 upazilas across the country on Tuesday.

Voting began at 8am and will continue till 4pm.

Some 1,824 candidates, including 603 for chairman, 693 for vice-chairman and 528 for reserved vice-chairman posts, are participating in the electoral race in the 156 upazila parishads.

However, the BNP, among other parties, is staying away from the polls.

The first phase election was held in 139 upazila parishads of 59 districts on May 8. And the third phase will be held in some 110 Upazilas on May 29 and 4th phase polls more than 50 upazilas on June 5.