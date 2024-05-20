Poplar and Limehouse MP say that a “Public Inquiry has long been needed” regarding the 2021 New Providence Wharf fire

Apsana Begum MP heads up a cross-party MPs call for “a Public Inquiry into the fire at New Providence Wharf in Poplar and Limehouse” which occurred on May 7th 2021.

MPs from the cross-party All Party Parliament Group (APPG) on Leasehold and Commonhold Reform have written to the Government expressing concerns that “that adequate lessons have not been learnt from New Providence Wharf and that a risk of such a fire in the future is very high.”

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said:

” Safe and quality housing should be one of our fundamental rights.

“Whilst it is a relief that no lives were lost at New Providence Wharf on the 7th May 2021, I know that there are long term impacts.

“I share residents’ alarm as to why the fire broke out, the way in which it was responded to and the how the aftermath was handled, particularly with respect to their temporary rehousing and the remediation works to their flats.

“We all need to learn and move forward. A Public Inquiry has long been needed and will not only be of benefit to the safety of New Providence Wharf residents and but also those living in high-rise buildings across the country.”