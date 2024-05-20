Sheikh Russell Memorial Association UK and 26 TV, UK jointly organized a memorial meeting on the occasion of the second death anniversary of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

On Sunday, May 19, a memorial meeting was held at the London Bangla Press Club office in East London on the occasion of the second death anniversary of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a renowned writer, journalist and composer of the classic Ekushey song, jointly organized by Sheikh Russell Memorial Association UK and 26 TV, UK. United Kingdom Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Sharif spoke as the chief guest at the commemoration meeting under the chairmanship of Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, president of Sheikh Russell Memorial Association and Jamal Ahmad Khan, CEO of 26 TV. Mujibul Haque Moni, Meher Nigar Chowdhury, Saheed Ahmad Saad, Mahmudur Rahman Shanur, Misbah Jamal, Rina Das, Husne Ara Matin, Smriti Azad, Nazma Hossain, Mifatul Noor, Mamun Kabir Chowdhury, Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad, Abdul Basir, Shah Belal and others. In the meeting, Hafiz Maulana Jilu Khan led the prayers seeking the forgiveness of the souls of Bangabandhu and Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury. Speakers in the meeting respectfully recalled the various contributions of Mr. Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury.