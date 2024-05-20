State Minister for Commerce asked to strictly monitor market

Stating that a trend of artificially increasing the commodity price is being seen in the market, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the State Minister for Commerce to strictly monitor the market.

The premier gave the direction while chairing a Cabinet meeting held at her office on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told the journalists after the meeting.

Mahbub said, “There were two issues beyond the scheduled issue. Among them, the Prime Minister asked the State Minister for Commerce to strictly monitor the commodity market. She also directed to maintain the regular supply of the products in the market.”

“Regular supply maintains in some products. However, the Prime Minister said a trend of artificially increasing the commodity price is being seen despite there being no crisis. So she made the direction to strictly monitor the market,” the Cabinet Secretary added.