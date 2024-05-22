MP Anar’s body not found, mastermind arrested: FM Hasan Mahmud

The body of Awami League lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar from Jhenidah-4 constituency (Kaliganj), who was murdered after going to India for treatment, has not been found yet, said Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday (May 22).

He stated it while talking to reporters after attending a programme at Dhaka University Senate Building on Wednesday afternoon.

The foreign minister said Anwarul Azim Anar MP’s murder is “very painful, unfortunate and undesirable.” West Bengal police entered the flat where they had anticipated that the murder took place, but didn’t find the body.”

Hasan Mahmud said several people including the main culprit behind the murder has been arrested by the Detective Brnach of police. West Bengal police also arrested suspects. “Investigation goes on how this brutal murder has happened.”

The foreign minister said the Home Ministry would state the details about the incident. “We have been making regular contact with West Bengal police through the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. The matter is under investigation. The dead body has not been found yet. The home minister said it was a pre-planned murder. It’s not a matter of our two countries.”

Regarding the a news article published in Duetche Welle, a German-based news medium, over the inclusion of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the US peace-keeping missions, the foreign minister said he didn’t want to make any comment without reading the article. “I want to read the article first. Then I will make comments.”

When his attention was drawn to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remark that the US had imposed sanction on former army chief due to the “use of army politically,” Hasan Mahmud said, “The US has imposed sanction on him for corruption. It is his personal responsibility. It is not an institutional matter.”