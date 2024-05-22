MP Anar murder: Bangladesh, West Bengal police working together

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said the Bangladesh police are working together with the Kolkata police and Indian authorities regarding the death of Md Anwarul Azim Anar MP from Jhenaidah-4 (Kaliganj) constituency and president of Kaliganj Upazila Awami League.

“The news of Anar’s death has not been officially confirmed by the relevant Indian police authorities through our embassy. We understand that they are investigating,” the IGP said at a press briefing in the capital on Wednesday.