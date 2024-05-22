Anwarul Azim MP murder, 3 arrested: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said Bangladesh police have reported that they arrested three persons who were involved in the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

“MP Azim has been killed in a planned way. Bangladeshis are involved in this murder.”

The minister said these on Wednesday while talking to reporters at his residence.

“Indian police informed us this morning that Azim was murdered. As per their information, Bangladesh police members detained three suspected people. They are being quizzed,” he said.

Asaduzzaman Khan said, “We have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder. Azim went to India for treatment. We don’t know the whereabouts of the body.”

Meanwhile, Indian police said they yet to recover all the body parts from the flat in Sanjiva Garden in New Town area. Main body parts of the lawmaker were transported through trolley. Some parts were recovered from the flat.

It was learnt that, total six people were involved in the murder and all of them were Bangladeshis. Five of them were returned home after the killing of MP. One is still in India. The flat owner is also Bangladeshi. Indian police are trying to nab them.

One of the five returnee has already fled from Bangladesh.

Mentionable, Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained two after MP Anwarul Azim went missing. During quizzing, the duo informed the police that his body was at a flat in Sanjeeva Gardens. Then Bangladeshi police informed this to Indian police. And Indian police recovered the severed body on Wednesday morning.