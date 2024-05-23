Manchester boxer Moniah Miah tastes success in professional debut

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Moniah Miah, a 23-year-old boxer from Manchester, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a victory in his first professional boxing fight. Despite facing initial resistance from his family due to the uncommon nature of boxing in the Bengali community, Moniah’s unwavering dedication and passion for the sport ultimately earned their support.

Moniah’s journey in boxing began in 2017 with the simple goal of losing weight, but it quickly transformed into a profound love for the sport. Under the guidance of his coach, Steven, from Hamer ABC in Rochdale, Moniah’s potential was recognised, and he was encouraged to pursue competitive boxing.

“I got into boxing at first wanting to lose weight. I never was interested in boxing before,” Moniah shared with Bangla Mirror. “But once I started getting into it, I just loved it. The adrenaline every time I get in the ring is something that gives me the thrill and love for the sport.”

Before turning professional, Moniah Miah achieved notable success as an amateur, becoming the Northwest Amateur Boxing Champion in 2019 and reaching the national semi-final. Additionally, he secured a silver medal at the prestigious Hull Box Cup, one of the UK’s biggest boxing events.

Despite a temporary setback due to the COVID-19 lockdown, which forced a two-year break from active competition, Moniah continued to train and maintain his skills. This year, he made the decision to turn professional, and his hard work paid off with a remarkable debut.

In March, Moniah Miah faced the veteran 78-fight boxer Lee Hallett of Canning Town, London, in a four-round welterweight contest at The University of Bolton Stadium. Utilizing his fast punching ability and skillful footwork, Moniah earned a well-deserved points victory with a score of 40-36 over the crafty and experienced Hallett.

Looking ahead, Miah’s plans in boxing are centered around dedicating himself entirely to the sport and reaching his maximum potential. More importantly, his motivation extends beyond personal accomplishments. As one of the first professional boxers from the Bengali community, he aims to inspire and pave the way for younger generations, providing relatable role models he lacked during his upbringing.

Moniah Miah’s family and friends have been a constant source of support, providing necessary equipment, training funding, and recovery resources. The entire family has rallied behind him, offering emotional and practical support throughout his unconventional journey within the community.

With his next fight scheduled for June 29th at the Bolton stadium on the VIP Promotions show, Miah continues to inspire and break barriers, demonstrating that dedication and passion can overcome any obstacle.