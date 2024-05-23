Kolkata journalist Sharmila Maiti received by UK Bangla Reporters Unity in London

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Members of UK Bangla Reporters Unity held a friendly chat and exchange of views with prominent Kolkata-based journalist Sharmila Maiti, who is visiting the UK, last Tuesday, 21 May 2024, at a restaurant in East London under the chairmanship of the President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Ansar Ahmed Ullah. The event was conducted by the General Secretary of the organisation and UK representative of DBC News, Jubayer Ahmed. Amongst others who received her was the founder, President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, Muhammad Shahed Rahman, Vice President of Sajidur Rahman and fan of Sharmila, Priyanka Gupta.

The Assistant General Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, Azizul Ambiya, presented a brief introduction of the esteemed guest journalist, Sharmila Maiti. Following this, Sharmila Maiti was presented with flowers, books, and various gifts, symbolising the respect and admiration of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity.

The discussion was enriched by the participation of several notable individuals, including Jamal Khan, CEO of 26th Television, Shah Mustafijur Rahman Belal, Editor of Bisshobangla News24, A Rahman Ali, London Correspondent of Habiganj Express, Hefazul Karim Rakib of London Bangla Press Club, journalist Hafsa Islam, Mukul of ATN Bangla UK, poet Asma Matin, Rashia Khan, Sharmila’s sister Sharmista Halder, Sharmila’s university friend Abhishek Ghatak, Ashraful Haque, Abdus Sattar, Sanaullah, and many more. Their diverse perspectives and insights added depth to the discussion.

The speakers at this reception said the friendly relationship of Bengali art culture between West Bengal, Bangladesh and third Bengal, the UK, will be stronger. It should be noted that Sharmila Maiti is the first Bengali journalist to cross a million subscribers on YouTube and Facebook. She is an entertainment journalist and anchor for Anandabazar Patrika, Anandlok, Times of India, and Gee 24 channel. She received the ‘Aparajita’ award from the Anandabazar Group and the Uma Excellence Award from Dubai.