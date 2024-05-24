Five-year-old died after fall from kitchen window

A five-year-old boy died when he fell from a kitchen window on the 15th storey of an east London tower block, an inquest has heard.

Aalim Ahmed, previously named locally as Aalim Makail, landed on a railing at the bottom of the residential block in Plaistow.

His body was identified by his family and his cause of death has been listed as multiple injuries due to trauma from a “fall from height”.

Aalim died instantly and his father discovered his body shortly before 06:00 BST on 16 May, Walthamstow Coroner’s Court heard.

‘Not from natural causes’

Members of the public contacted emergency services after residents heard the man’s “distressed” cries.

Paramedics attended the scene outside Jacobs House on New City Road at 06:04 and police arrived three minutes later, the inquest heard.

Assistant coroner Ian Wade KC said he was opening a “coronial investigation” because he was “quite satisfied that Ahmed’s death was not from natural causes”.

Newham Council is investigating the circumstances.

Abi Gbago, chief executive of the council, said: “We are undertaking a full investigation to reach the fullest possible understanding of what happened, and will fully support any other investigations.

“Once all of the relevant facts are established and investigations are concluded, which we will do as quickly as possible, we will provide an update.”

Caroline Stone, head teacher at New City Primary School in Plaistow, paid tribute to Aalim in the school’s weekly newsletter.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” she wrote.

The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed it is not investigating the incident.