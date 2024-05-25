Cyclone Remal: 604 shelters readied in Khulna

A total of 604 shelters have been kept ready in Khulna to deal with Cyclone Remal.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khulna Khandaker Yasir Arefin confirmed the information and said that the government has opened 604 cyclone shelters in the district so that people can take shelter, if needed.

He said that at least 3,15,180 people can take shelter in the camps and apart from these, three more camps named ‘Mujib Killa’ were also readied where at least 430 people and 560 cattles can take shelter.

There will be 5, 280 volunteers have been instructed to be ready in Koira, Dakop and Paikgacha upazilas and several medical teams have been formed to give medical assistances.

According to district administration sources, government officials and employees have been asked to stay at their respective workplaces and Upazila Nirbahi officers have been instructed to be careful. They were also instructed that they will have to arrange miking in the area if the cautionary signal issued. Dry food, medicines, rations and cash are kept ready.

Health Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Fire Service, Police, Navy, Coast Guard, Water Development Board are also ready to deal with upcoming cyclone, said the source.

Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarban West Forest Department Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain told that the staffs of Haldebunia and Mandarbaria camps in Sundarbans have been advised to go to nearby camps if they came at risk during the cyclone.