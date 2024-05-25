2nd-day search for MP Anar’s body parts continues in Kolkata

West Bengal’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) started their second day operation to find out the severed body parts of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar.

Besides CID police, Polerhat Police Station members also joined this search operation started after 12pm on Saturday. Disaster response team is searching the body parts at Jirongachha canal at village Krishnamati of Bhangar in South 24 Pargana district near Kolkata.

Drone is also used in the operation.

But today arrested Jihad Hawlader is not with CID.

Earlier on Friday, ‘Butcher’ Jihad, inhabitant of Khulna district of Bangladesh, was with CID to identify the spots where he had dumped parts of the dead body of MP Anar.

CID sources said Jihad Hawlader confessed to killing Anwarul Azim MP along with four other Bangladeshi nationals. He informed that the body of Anar was cut into pieces after the murder. Some of the body parts were dumped at village Krishnamati in Bhangar.