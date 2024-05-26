Biman suspends all Cox’s Bazar bound flights

National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the suspension of its flights to Cox’s Bazar for Sunday (May 26) due to Cyclone Remal.

Besides, flights of BG395 and BG391 to Kolkata will remain suspended on Sunday and Monday, respectively, said Bosra Islam, general manager of the Public Relations Wing of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday morning asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist great danger Signal 10.

At the same time, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports were advised to show danger signal no 9.