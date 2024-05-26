MP Anar murder: DB team reaches India

A three-member team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police went to India on Sunday (May 26) morning.

DB chief Harun Or Rashid is leading the delegation. Other two members are Wari division DC Muhammad Abdul Ahad and ADC Shahidur Rahman.

Earlier, the team left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 10am and reached Kolkata at 11am (Bangladesh time).

The DB chief said that they will request to bring Shahin back through the Inspector General of Police.

He said, “Bangladeshi and Indian police have confirmed that Shahin is the mastermind of Jhenidah-4 (Kaliganj) lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar murder.”

Lawmaker Anwarul Azim went to India on May 12 through Darshana-Gede border for medical treatment. He got into his friend Gopal Biswas’ house at Baranagar in North Kolkata of West Bengal.

The following day, he left to see a doctor at noon and was expected to return in the evening. However, a WhatsApp message from his phone to Biswas stated that he went to Delhi instead and would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

On May 22, the Indian media, citing Indian police, informed that Anwarul Azim MP of Bangladesh was murdered at a flat at Sanjeeva Gardens in posh New Town area.